Explosion in Nepal PM's home district

Jhapa [Nepal], Aug 13 (ANI): A bomb blast was reported in a government office in Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's home district early on Monday.

An improvised device was set off on Monday morning at the joint office of Birtamod Municipality in Jhapa district of Eastern Nepal.

No human casualties were reported as the bomb detonates in the wee hours when offices were closed.

"Five windows, four chairs, two chairs, letter pads, a new computer along with a cabinet and other materials of official use were damaged in the blast," Ajay Karki, ward-chief of Ward no 8 told ANI.

The Nepal Army team reached the site of the blast soon after the reportage of blast confirmed it to be caused by homemade pressure cooker bomb.

As no group has claimed the responsibility for the blast, the Police has suspected the banned Nepal Communist Party-led by Netra Bikram Chand "Biplov" to be responsible for the blast. (ANI)

