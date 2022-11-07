Explosion in Philippines' Sultan Kudarat kills 1, injures 11

Manila [Philippines], November 7 (ANI): An explosion in Tacurong City in the southern Philippine province of Sultan Kudarat on Sunday claimed one life and wounded 11 people, Manila Times reported.

The explosion took place in an air-conditioned bus with dozens of passengers on board. The vehicle was owned and operated by Yellow Bus Line and came from Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province.

The investigation of the attack is underway. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Tacurong.

According to Manila Times, the improvised explosive went off at the engine bay of the bus and two drivers of motorcycle taxis behind the bus were injured in the explosion.

Notably, the bus came from Tacurong City in the province of Sultan Kudarat. (ANI)































































