Explosion kills one child, injures two in Afghan province of Paktika

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 (ANI): One child has been killed after a mortar shell exploded in the Paktika province of Afghanistan, injuring two people on Thursday.

The blast occurred in Eastern Afghanistan in the Musa Khail village of the MataKhan district in Paktika province and wounded two people severely, Khaama Press reported citing the state-run Bakhtar news agency.

The explosion took place when children were playing with an unexploded warhead which are unexploded remnants of the war that continue to claim lives in Afghanistan.



Landmines, mortar shells, unexploded ordnance, and other similar weapons have long killed numerous civilians in Afghanistan, particularly children, Khaama Press Reported.

According to a State Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs official, "more than 120 Afghans are killed or injured every month by landmines and explosive remnants of war."

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, blasts have become a regular affair in the country.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

