Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): An explosion was reported near the US Embassy sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning.
The explosion reportedly took place in the vicinity of the 2nd district of the city, reported Khaama Press.
In a video posted by Tolo news, smoke was seen billowing from downtown area near the US Embassy.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Explosion near US embassy in Kabul
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:23 IST
