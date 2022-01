Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): A blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, local media reported citing Interior Ministry.



Taking to Twitter, Tolo News said that the blast occurred in the Parwan-e-Si area of PD4 in Kabul city.

"The Interior Ministry confirmed a roadside bomb blast this afternoon in the Parwan-e-Si area of PD4 in Kabul city, Tolo News tweeted.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. Further details are awaited. (ANI)