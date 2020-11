Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): An explosion took place in Kabul's Makrorayan-e-Char area on Saturday, Tolo News reported.

Sources say the explosion happened in the Makrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul's PD3.



No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

This blast comes days after terrorists attack rocked Kabul. As many as 20 people were killed and 40 injured in an attack at Kabul University on Monday. (ANI)