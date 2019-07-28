The explosion took place at Shaheed Circle in Kabul’s Police District 4 (PD4).
Explosion rocks Kabul, 7 feared killed

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): At least seven people were feared killed and 15 people injured after a car explosion rocked Kabul which targetted the office of Vice President candidate Amrullah Saleh here on Sunday.
The explosion took place at Shaheed Circle in Kabul's Police District 4 (PD4) at around 4.40 pm (local time).
According to Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary, three attackers were involved in the attack.
"At least 3 attackers are involved in this complex attack. A car bomb was detonated. At least 2 attackers there. Afghan Special Forces are now in charge of the operation. The office of Amrullah Saleh was attacked, multiple sources tell me," he tweeted.
"At least 7 people killed. At least 15 people wounded. I picked up 6 bodies right after a car bomb, a police officer in PD4 in Kabul Cory tells me," the journalist said in another tweet.
Sources told TOLOnews that the blast was a car bomb targetting the office of Afghanistan Green Trend, a political movement run by Saleh, who is also a former National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief.
Sources said that Saleh's guest house was attacked and gunshots were heard from the area.
All roads connecting to Shaheed Circle have been closed down. (ANI)

