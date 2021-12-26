Explosive ordnance injures five in Ugandan capital

Kampala [Uganda], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Police in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Sunday said it is investigating an incident where a piece of ordnance exploded injuring five people.

Police in a statement issued here said the Friday night incident happened after a child played with the ordnance and opened it, sparking off a blast injuring five people in the house.

"The incident is being investigated with the view of identifying the exact origin of the explosive ordnance. The five victims are currently admitted at the National Referral Hospital at Mulago for treatment," the statement said.



"Our task team has recovered pieces of the explosive, which have been submitted to experts for analysis," it added.

Police appealed to the public to report any items that look suspicious to the relevant authorities for safe handling.

The explosion occurs when the country is on alert after two bomb blasts late last month left six people dead and 33 others injured. In October, two separate bomb explosions left two people dead and several injured. Police blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces, an affiliate of the Islamic State in Central Africa. (ANI/Xinhua)

