Exposition of Buddha relics displays similarities, nearness between India-Mongolia: MoS Meghwal

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Highlighting the strong bilateral ties between India and Mongolia, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal underlined how the exposition of Buddha relics in Mongolia showcased similarities and nearness between the two nations.

The holy Kapilvastu relics of Lord Buddha, which were on the display for 11 days in Mongolia, were received by Meghwal on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the MoS said "The exposition of Buddha relics in Mongolia for 11 days showcased similarities and nearness between the two countries." He recalled the strengthened bilateral relations that India and Mongolia share.



The mutual understanding between both the countries regarding the exposition of relics also developed brotherhood between the two nations, he added.



The four Holy Relics - known as the 'Kapilvastu Relics' were brought in two special bulletproof caskets on board an Indian Air Force aircraft by an Indian delegation led by Union Minister Rijiju.

The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha which are considered one of the most sacred relics of Buddhism returned to Mongolia after 29 years are considered one of the most sacred relics of Buddhism.

They were displayed at the Batsagaan Temple in Gandan Tegchenling Monastery complex in Ulaanbaatar for 11 days.

In 2015, the Holy Relics were placed under the 'AA' category of Antiquities and Art Treasures which should not be ordinarily taken out of the country for exhibition, considering their delicate nature.

However, upon the special request of the Mongolian government, the government made an exception and permitted the exposition of the Holy Relics in Mongolia to boost cultural and spiritual relations between the two countries. (ANI)

