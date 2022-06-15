Exposition of holy Buddha relics to take India-Mongolia relations to new heights: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the special gesture of bringing Lord Buddha's holy relics for exposition in Mongolia will take India-Mongolia relations to new heights.

The four Holy Kapilvastu Relics of Lord Buddha were placed with great reverence for exposition in the Battsagaan temple Assembly Hall of the Gandan Monastery ceremonially today amid Buddhist chantings and musical performances.

On the occasion, Minister Rijiju; Zandanshatar Gombojav, Speaker of Mongolian Parliament; Nomin Chinbat, Minister of Culture Mongolia; Khamba Nomun Khan (Khamba Lama);17 Members of Parliament and incarnate lamas along with the delegation members from India were present at the colourful ceremony.

A large number of devotees also attended the ceremony on the occasion of Buddha day in Mongolia on Tuesday.

In his address, Rijiju said that several centuries ago, the spirit of Buddhism traversed from the Himalayan mountains of India into the Mongolian steppes and become our precious shared heritage.



The Union Minister said that this spiritual connect continues to bind the people of our two nations. The Union Minister also remarked that the Mongolian Buddhist relics are also being displayed here in Gandan Monastery alongside Indian relics reinforcing this unique spiritual link between our two brotherly nations.

Rijiju said, "Let us all join in prayer that hatred and violence should find no place in our thoughts. May peace, compassion and good sense prevail in the world, and may the teachings and philosophy of Buddha provide a healing touch to the sufferings of so many people across this world."

The Union Minister further said, "I am told that Mongolians were able to draw solace from the telecast of 55-episode Indian Buddha Serial that was dubbed in Mongolian language and it continues to inspire people on the path of Buddhism."

He also informed that India has reprinted 100 sets of 108-volume Sacred Mongolian Kanjur which will soon be distributed to monasteries and other Buddhist institutions. Speaking on the occasion Zandanshatar Gombojav, Speaker of Mongolian Parliament thanked the Indian government for allowing the exposition of the holy relics for 11 days and giving the people of Mongolia the opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings.

The Union Minister also paid a visit to the Pethub Monastery and paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Later he interacted with the 20th incarnation of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche. (ANI)

