External Affairs Minister to embark on first bilateral visit to Bhutan from Friday

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday, his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement said that during the visit Jaishankar would call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart Tandi Dorji.

"This is Dr Jaishankar's first visit abroad as the External Affairs Minister and reflects the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour," the statement read.

The ministry further stated that during the visit, the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding," it said.

"External Affairs Minister's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at high levels between the two countries," it added. (ANI)

