Face recognition to enhance aviation security in country: AAI

New Delhi, [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Airport Authority of India (AAI) showcased its competence and innovation in the field of aviation security and security systems at a three-day India International Security Expo (IISE) organised here.

The Expo was organised by the PDH Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

Along with gaining information about the security requirements as mandated by the Indian Civil Aviation Security Regulator, the visitors at the expo received a complete airport experience at the venue's pavilion.

The AAI stall exhibited top of the line DigiYatra system or the face recognition system among many other futuristic pioneering security systems.

Anuj Aggarwal, the chairman of the Airports Authority of India, said, "As a part of Digiyatra, this is a face recognition technology where once you are registered and once your credentials are validated, you can pass through airport security checks without having to show your ID cards at different locations."

"There are various other parameters which will be useful to the security staff to track the passengers and have a better security environment," he added.

"It will be both useful and comfortable for the passengers as well and at the same time, it will enhance the security of the airports also. We have already started the process of implementation of this.



AAI has later adjudged the best conceptualised stall amongst the Public Sector Undertakings and was accorded the gold medal for the same.



The AAI has been proactively working to address and counter the rising security challenges. It is ensuring that a flyer has a fear-free journey among the other services and comforts.

IISE is the India's largest security show that brings Homeland Security, Fire Safety, Traffic Management, Industrial Safety, Disaster Management and Information Security professionals from across the private and public sectors, allied organizations and partners, and the industry's leading solution providers together for the most comprehensive security education and innovative technology in the nation. (ANI)

