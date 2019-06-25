Human rights activist Kapil Dev (Courtesy Twitter)
Human rights activist Kapil Dev (Courtesy Twitter)

Fail to understand why sanitary workers jobs are allocated solely for Christians: Pak activist

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:40 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 25 (ANI): Human rights activist Kapil Dev on Tuesday questioned why in Pakistan, sanitary workers jobs were allocated solely to Christians.
"I fail to understand as to why sanitary workers jobs are allocated for #Christians only? Why not for all? What if such jobs are for only Muslims in UK, USA or elsewhere in the West? You shit, and we clean. This should stop now. #EqualityForAll," Kapil Dev tweeted along with a picture of a recent advertisement by the Pakistan Army.
The Pakistan Army advertisement offering sanitation jobs for Christians recently drew criticism over social media for being discriminatory towards the community, reported Union of Catholic Asian News.
Run by several newspapers in Pakistan, the advertisement announced vacancies for the posts of drivers, sepoys, tradesmen and sanitation workers in the Army's Mujhahid Force. However, the sanitation jobs were specified for Christians only.
This triggered several minority rights activists, who later urged Pakistan Army to discard its discriminatory policy of recruiting only Christians for sanitation work.
"Honorable @OfficialDGISPR, Pak Christians have a great deal of love and respect for our armed forces. Even though a good number of Christians are working as janitors, tagging them with janitorial work badly reflects on us. We have high expectations from you. Kindly intervene!!!" Asiq Aqeel, a minority rights activist wrote on Twitter, tagging army chief spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Mary James Gill, a Christian political worker and a member of the opposition PML-N party, said, "Dear DG ISPR, this is not the 1st time such ads have appeared. As a Pakistani Christian I feel no shame in cleaning my country but this policy muds the image of #Pakistan being discriminatory against a religious minority. Please take notice. Christians are not just sweepers."
Gill further questioned why there cannot be quotas for Muslims to be employed as sweepers since Islam says cleanliness is half of faith, Union of Catholic Asian News reported.
The Pakistan Army has not commented on the advertisement.
Christians account for around 2.5 per cent of Pakistan's population of 220 million, according to the 2017 national census.
Union of Catholic Asian News states representation of Christians in menial cleaning jobs is extremely high. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

Moscow has information downed US drone violated Iranian airspace

Jerusalem [Israel], June 25 (ANI): Moscow has information that the US military drone, which was shot down by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last week, was flying within Iranian airspace, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:28 IST

6.6 magnitude quake rattles Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

Ust'-Kamchatsk [Russia], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:57 IST

2 killed, 165 injured in massive blast in southern Kazakhstan

Arys [Kazakhstan], Jun 25 (ANI): Two people were killed and 165 others sustained injuries after an explosion rocked a military depot in the southern province of Turkestan, country's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:08 IST

India calls for de-escalation of tensions between US, Iran

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): India on Wednesday called on Iran and the United States to de-escalate their tensions, amid strained bilateral ties between them, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:14 IST

Over 20 terrorist groups, including Pak-based LeT, active in...

New York [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Over 20 regional and international terrorist groups, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are currently fighting against government forces in Afghanistan, mainly in the border areas, according to a recent UN report.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:17 IST

S Korea mulling additional aid to global agencies for helping N Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Jun 25 (ANI): South Korea on Tuesday said that it is considering to give an additional grant to global aid agencies for assisting the people of North Korea who are facing health issues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:04 IST

Antigua to revoke Mehul Choksi's citizenship, extradite him soon

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Jun 25 (ANI): The citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted, Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:30 IST

FATF chief hints at blacklisting of Pak for terror financing

Washington DC [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Outgoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president, Marshall Billingslea, has hinted about the possibility to blacklisting Pakistan after the international financial watchdog's meeting in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:48 IST

Qatar to invest USD 3 bn in cash-strapped Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 25 (ANI): Qatar has decided to invest USD 3 billion in cash-strapped Pakistan to help the latter in shoring up its crumbling economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:35 IST

Suspicious packages found in 28 places across Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 25 (ANI): Suspicious packages were found in at least 28 places across Nepal since Tuesday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:10 IST

Pompeo to arrive in India for 3-day visit today

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will arrive here on Tuesday night, as part of his three-day visit to India. This will be the first high-level engagement between India and the US after NDA's return to power for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:07 IST

Pak authorities using enforced disappearances as tool to crush...

Geneva [Switzerland], Jun 25 (ANI): A Baloch activist has said that Pakistani state authorities have been using enforced disappearances as a tool to crush the voices of oppressed people like Balochs, Pashtuns, Muhajirs, Sindhis and religious minorities.

Read More
iocl