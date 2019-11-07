People look on and walk next to a flights information board inside the terminal of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
People look on and walk next to a flights information board inside the terminal of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

False alarm triggers protocols on hijackings at Schiphol Airport: Air Europa

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:22 IST

Amsterdam [Netherland], Nov 7 (ANI): Spanish airline Air Europa on Wednesday said a "suspicious" incident aboard an airliner that triggered "protocols on hijackings" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport was a "false alarm".
The third-largest Spanish airline "deeply apologized" for the incident and said, "all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon".
The incident took place onboard AirEuropa's UX1094 flight from Amsterdam to Madrid.
"In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport," Air Europa tweeted.
"Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologise," the airline added.
Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest airports, posted that normal operation at the airport has resumed.
"As a result of the investigation by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, our D pier was temporarily closed. From now on, there is a regular operation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol again," posted the official Twitter account of Schiphol Airport.
The alarm had triggered security lockdown at the airport with Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, arrived at the scene. There were reports about "three knifemen tried to hijack plane" in Amsterdam.
Earlier, Schiphol Airport also said that all the passengers and crew members were safely deplaned. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:54 IST

Emergency Situation at Schiphol Airport: Passengers, crew safely...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday said that all passengers and crew members aboard an aircraft, which authorities said is being investigated for a "suspicious situation" by the Dutch Royal Military have deplaned and are safe.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:46 IST

Pak briefs foreign diplomats regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday briefed the heads of foreign missions and their representatives in Islamabad about the opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:07 IST

Netherlands: Military police investigating 'suspicious...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): The Dutch Royal Military police are investigating a "suspicious situation" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:26 IST

India concerned about Kartarpur corridor security, underlying...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, India has reiterated its concerns over looming terror threats and possible use of the corridor for anti-India activity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:05 IST

Anti-govt protesters in Lebanon seek to shut down key state institutions

Beirut [Lebanon], Nov 6 (ANI): As anti-government demonstrations in Lebanon entered the third week, the protestors on Wednesday sought to shut down key state institutions in the country until their demands are met.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:27 IST

Mike Pompeo to embark on three-day visit to Germany

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay a visit to Germany on Wednesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, US State Department said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:32 IST

Jaishankar to officially visit Serbia on November 7

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): With an aim to boost bilateral relations, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Serbia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:58 IST

Nawaz Sharif being given Polonium to die slow death like Yasser...

London [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been given polonium, the drug which slowly poisoned Yasser Arafat, famed Palestinian President, to death in 2004.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:49 IST

Over 44,000 cases of Dengue fever registered in Pakistan in 2019

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:31 IST

Moscow: Rajnath Singh co-chairs IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with Russian...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday co-chaired the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting along with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Afghanistan: Four police including commander killed in Balkh

Balkh [Afghanistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Four police personnel including a commander were killed during a Taliban attack in Balkh province, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:04 IST

India's envoy to Nepal inaugurates Mathadhis building for...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 6 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated Mathadhis Building for Shree Budhanilkantha Narayan Temple at Budhanilkantha Municipality here.

Read More
iocl