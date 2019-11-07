False alarm triggers protocols on hijackings at Schiphol Airport: Air Europa

Amsterdam [Netherland], Nov 7 (ANI): Spanish airline Air Europa on Wednesday said a "suspicious" incident aboard an airliner that triggered "protocols on hijackings" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport was a "false alarm".

The third-largest Spanish airline "deeply apologized" for the incident and said, "all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon".

The incident took place onboard AirEuropa's UX1094 flight from Amsterdam to Madrid.

"In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport," Air Europa tweeted.

"Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologise," the airline added.

Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest airports, posted that normal operation at the airport has resumed.

"As a result of the investigation by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, our D pier was temporarily closed. From now on, there is a regular operation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol again," posted the official Twitter account of Schiphol Airport.

The alarm had triggered security lockdown at the airport with Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, arrived at the scene. There were reports about "three knifemen tried to hijack plane" in Amsterdam.

Earlier, Schiphol Airport also said that all the passengers and crew members were safely deplaned. (ANI)

