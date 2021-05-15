Family of 11 dies after van falls into canal in Pakistan's Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): A family of 11 people died in an accident in Pakistan's Punjab on Friday evening after their passenger van plunged into a canal.

The incident happened in the Sheikhupura district of the country's eastern province, Xinhua news agency reported. Out of the 11 dead, there are seven children, three women, and one man.

Soon after the incident, the Police rushed to the Mianwali Canal in Khanqah Dogran area and took out bodies from the sunk vehicle.



According to the report, the family was going to Khanqah Dogran from the Gujranwala district of Punjab after meeting their relatives.

As per an eyewitness account, the accident occurred because the driver failed to control the overspeeding vehicle at the bank of the canal.

According to the Chinese news agency, road accidents occur frequently in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads and badly maintained vehicles. ANI)

