Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:53 IST

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Family members of Noor Mohammad Dar, a truck driver killed by stone pelters in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, is facing immense difficulties as they have lost the only bread earner of the family.
The 42-year-old, Noor Mohammad Dar, is survived by his wife and three young children -- two daughters and a son.
His eldest son, 9-year-old Adeel Noor, is a class 3 student.
Noor's wife told ANI, "He was the sole bread earner of the family. Because of his killing by the stone pelters the whole family has been left in the lurch. We were having a good life with children studying but now all they have been badly hit".
Noor Mohammed, a resident of the Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home in his truck when stone-pelters hurled stones at it.
Reportedly, the stone pierced the glass and injured the driver in the head. He was soon rushed to the nearby Bhijbhera hospital, from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura. Dar had already succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.
A case FIR No. 115/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered and the culprit involved in this heinous crime has already been arrested.
The Valley has been mostly calm after the abrogation of Article 370 which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The government of India also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:23 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:48 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:33 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:31 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:27 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:57 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:44 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:16 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:07 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:07 IST

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

