Famous Baloch singer shot dead in Pakistan

Quetta [Balochistan], October 10 (ANI): In another incident of lawlessness in Pakistan, unidentified gunmen shot dead a popular local singer and father of a human rights activist in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

Hanif Chamrok, a Baloch singer, was taking a music class on Thursday at his home in Turbat city of Kech district of the province when unidentified gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire at him, Express Tribune reported.



Chamrok is the father of human rights activist Tayyaba Baloch. The singer was shot multiple times and died on the spot, they said.

Balochistan Human Rights Council has condemned the incident and called upon the government to form an impartial committee to investigate this tragic incident

"We strongly condemn the assassination of Haneef Chamrok, father of our ex-Chairperson Tayyaba Baloch. We call upon the government to form an impartial committee to investigate this tragic incident. Perpetrators must be held accountable for this heinous crime," Human Rights Council of Balochistan tweeted. (ANI)

