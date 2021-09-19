Farmers protest against water shortage in Pakistan's Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): A large number of farmers on Saturday staged a protest march against the acute shortage of water at Dadu district located in Pakistan's Sindh province, local media reported.

"A large number of growers staged a march on Saturday to record protest against acute shortage of water at tail-end areas of Johi branch (channel) caused by the "unabated theft of water" by influential political personalities of the area," Dawn reported.

The marchers led by Abdul Latif Jamali, Mehar Gadehi, Sikandar Jamali and others arrived at Dadu Press Club where they staged a demonstration while raising slogans against irrigation department officials and elected representatives.



The protesters' leaders complained that political bigwigs of the area were stealing water unabatedly at the head of Johi branch, which had led to acute shortage of water at the tail-end of the branch, a Pakistani publication reported.

They said that 125,000 acres had turned barren in Johi taluka due to persistent water shortage, caused by the unfair distribution of the scarce commodity. Besides, residents of 300 villages were facing problems getting drinking water, Dawn reported.

It further reported that the protestors demanded the federal government deploy Rangers along the branch to stop the menace of water theft.

Earlier experts had also warned that famine-like situations may arise in Pakistan due to the scarcity of water across the country if the issue is not resolved timely. (ANI)

