FATF related legislation will move Pak from grey list to white list, claims Foreign Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation will move the country from grey list to white list, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed on Wednesday.

"This FATF-related legislation will move us to the white list from grey list," he was quoted as saying while speaking over FATF-related legislation from the Parliament.

According to a Dawn report, the Pakistan government on Wednesday "managed to get two Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related bills passed by the National Assembly amidst a noisy protest by the opposition."

Last month, India had stated that Pakistan continuing to be in Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'Grey List' vindicates its position that Islamabad has not taken appropriate action against terror financing and safe havens which exist in that country.

"Pakistan continues to be on the FATF's Grey List. It is yet to show action on 13 out of 27 items of its FATF Action Plan. This is despite all the deadlines of completing the action expired long ago," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

"The continued Greylisting of Pakistan vindicates our position that Pakistan has not taken appropriate action against terror financing and safe havens which exist in that country," he added.

This came after Pakistan received another extension on the Grey List during the FATF plenary session.

Pakistan will likely remain in the Grey List till February 2021 even if it completes all its action plan items by October 2020 as an on-site visit by the FATF team would have to be held to confirm completion of the plan. (ANI)

