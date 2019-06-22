The FATF plenary meeting underway in Orlando (Photo/FATF Twitter)
The FATF plenary meeting underway in Orlando (Photo/FATF Twitter)

FATF tells Pak to curb terror financing by October or face consequences

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 02:54 IST

Florida [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday told Pakistan to "swiftly" complete its action plan to curb terror financing by October or face consequences.

The warning was made in a statement issued by the financial watchdog following a plenary meeting in Orlando here.

Pakistan is currently on the "grey list" of countries that have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing. The country has already missed two prior deadlines -- in January and May 2019 -- to complete their action plan.

"Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies. FATF expresses concern that not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items with January deadlines, it also failed to complete its action plan items due May 2019," a statement issued by FATF outlined.

"The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 when the last set of action plan items are set to expire. Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress," it added. 

India has previously urged the FATF to put Pakistan on a blacklist of countries that fail to meet international standards in stopping terror financing following the listing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

At least three FATF member countries need to support Pakistan to avoid being blacklisted. Quoting a Pakistani official, Anadolu Agency reported that China, Turkey and Malaysia have supported Pakistan, ensuring that "there is no imminent threat of blacklisting" by FATF.

The 27-point action plan was given to Pakistan by FATF after it was placed on the grey list in June last year. It was given until January 2019 to comply with it -- a deadline which was missed by the country.

Pakistan was asked to do more on 18 of the 27 points in a meeting held in China's Guangzhou last month. As per FATF guidelines quoted by media reports, Islamabad requires at least 15 out of 36 votes to be removed from the 'grey list'.

Following Friday's meeting, Pakistan reiterated "its commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure completion of the Action Plan in a timely manner," as per an official statement by the country's Finance Ministry.

"It (FATF) acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime and highlighted the need for further actions for implementing the Action Plan. FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan’s Progress in October 2019," the statement issued by the Pakistani ministry said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 08:55 IST

Hong Kong: Protestors end 15-hour long siege of police...

Hong Kong, Jun 22 (ANI): Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of demonstrators arrested during pr

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:30 IST

Trump nominates Esper as next Secretary of Defence

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Mark Esper to be the next defence secretary after Patrick Shanahan abruptly withdrew from the confirmation process earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:57 IST

Trump, MBS discuss Iran, oil over phone

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) held discussions over Iran over the phone on Friday, according to the White House.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 05:31 IST

Putin temporarily prohibits Russian airlines from flying to Georgia

Moscow [Russia], Jun 22 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree which temporarily prohibits Russian airlines from flying to Georgia just a day after protests broke out against a Russian delegation outside the Georgian Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 05:08 IST

US urges India against purchasing Russian S-400s

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): Ahead of Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's visit to India, the United States on Friday urged the country against buying Russian S-400 systems which may trigger CAATSA sanctions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 04:29 IST

US to evacuate Balad Air Base in Iraq over 'potential security threats'

Balad [Iraq], Jun 22 (ANI): The United States will be evacuating nearly 400 Lockheed Martin and Sallyport Global employees from the Balad Air Base here in a two-stage process due to "potential security threats."

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 03:46 IST

Stopped retaliatory attack on Iran 10 minutes before the strike: Trump

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): After Iran shot down a US military drone, US President Donald Trump claimed that he stopped retaliatory action by his forces against Iran just "10 minutes before the strike".

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 02:45 IST

Indian tourists racially abused on a train in Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], Jun 22 (ANI): An Indian family of three was subjected to racial abuse by a man on a train from Belfast to Dublin earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:45 IST

US withdrawal of GSP will not significantly impact India: Goyal

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): India on Friday reiterated that United States withdrawal of preferential trade treatment for India will not have a significant impact on India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:28 IST

Pradhan has telephonic talk with Saudi Energy Minister,...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): India on Friday expressed its concern over rising crude oil prices amid US and Iran tensions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:21 IST

NSG urges North Korea to abondon nuke weapons

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Jun 21 (ANI): Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) on Friday urged North Korea to immediately abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs in a "complete, verifiable and irreversible manner".

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:20 IST

Considering waiving off conditions that forbid India's deal with...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], June 21 (ANI): In what comes as a major relief to India, the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) on Friday said to be considering "all aspects" to waive off conditions that prohibit New Delhi from nuclear trade with its members States.

Read More
iocl