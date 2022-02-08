Faulty policies of Imran Khan govt have paralysed Pak's economy: PDM chief Fazl

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that the faulty policies of "incompetent rulers" had paralysed the country's economy.

Addressing a public meeting on Monday, Rehman said that they were fighting the war for the country's survival, however, the economies of Bangladesh and war-weary Afghanistan were better than Pakistan, The News International reported.

Rahman said that the "incapable" rulers had nothing tangible for the welfare of people during the last three years. He urged the people to vote for the honest and fair candidates in the upcoming local government elections so they could serve the masses in a true sense.



PDM chief said that casting vote for the PTI candidates would mean further ruining the country and the nation because of the immature policies of rulers. He said that LG elections were scheduled in two phases to steal the mandate of other political parties but any such move would be resisted tooth and nail, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Talking about the rising inflation in the country, Rahman said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country's real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis, The News International reported.

Highlighting that people are suffering under the ruling PTI government, he stated that the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to the price-hike of daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

"This is not a government but a mafia imposed to destroy every sector of the country and loot the masses," the JUIF chief said, adding that the "incompetent" rulers had increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil, flour, sugar, medicines, electricity, petroleum and gas manifold.

The incumbent government had mortgaged the country's economy and banks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank through hasty legislation, he added. (ANI)

