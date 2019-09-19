Fawad Chaudhry expresses desire to be Pakistan's Dy PM

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has expressed his desire to become the nation's Deputy Prime Minister.

While addressing a seminar called 'The Future Summit' on Wednesday here, Chaudhry said: "The only difference between Pakistan, China, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia is technology."

Adding that the minister for Science and Technology also serves as a Deputy Prime Minister in these countries, Chaudhry said, "Hopefully, the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) will pay attention to this," reported Geo News.

"We are setting up the largest biotechnology centre of South Asia. Green energy is the future and the transmission of electricity will be made through green energy rather than poles and cables," he also said.

"Pakistan had stepped in the field of science in 1951 and became the first country in South Asia to lay down fibre optic," the minister stated.

Pakistan will have to benefit from state of the art technology in the future, he added. (ANI)





