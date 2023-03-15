Fawad Chaudhry urges Chief Justice of Pakistan to halt police operations outside Imran Khan's residence

Lahore [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the Zaman Park situation as police attempt to arrest party chairman and fromer Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader urged the CJP to immediateley stop police operations.

Chaudhry while speaking to ARY News programme 'Sawwal Yeh Hai', alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was publicly threatening Imran Khan.

"On the one hand, they [the government] refused to provide security for elections while a heavy contingent of police arrived at Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan," Khan said adding that even helicopters were even provided to police for Khan's arrest, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader while criticising the Punjab government, said that millions of rupees were being spent on the arrest of the former prime minister while they were "crying" for not having "enough funds for holding elections".



A police team that arrived at ousted prime minister Imran Khan's residence in the Zaman Park area in Lahore on Tuesday to arrest him faced fierce resistance from the PTI supporters who braved tear gas and water cannons to keep the police personnel at bay, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers engaged the police for more than 11 hours.

On Tuesday night the influx of a large number of supporters into Zaman Park forced security personnel to retreat. By midnight, police had suffered around 30 casualties. Geo News reported that at least 15 PTI workers had also been detained by the police, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has accused the federal government of planning his arrest according to a "London plan" to finish all cases against the country's former premier Nawaz Sharif.

In a video message, Khan said, "This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif." (ANI)

