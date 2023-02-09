Fawad Chaudhry's arrest is Pak govt's tactic to distract people from real issues plaguing country: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Many commentators in Pakistan believe that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry's arrest is the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government's tactic to distract people from the real issues plaguing the country, Inside Over reported.

According to Inside Over, the event highlighted the government's incompetence to create effective laws, address the economic crises, and hold free and fair elections.

For the PTI, the leader's detention is a good excuse to play the 'victim' card and garner public support. In all this, Pakistan is facing more political unrest amidst a failing economy.

The political crisis in the country has intensified after Chaudhry's arrest in the early hours of January 25, according to Inside Over.

The arrest followed Chaudhry's public criticism of the PDM government for allegedly planning to arrest former prime minister and PTI chief, Imran Khan.

The PTI leader was sent on a two-day physical remand in Islamabad and later given a 14-day judicial remand in a case over alleged incitement of violence against a constitutional institution.



Chaudhry's arrest has strongly signalled that Pakistan's powerful military establishment may not support Imran Khan and his party in the upcoming provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Inside Over.

His arrest was broadcast on several Pakistani media channels and attracted unwanted publicity. The PTI claimed that they are being targeted by the PDM government and the newly appointed caretaker regime in Punjab.

Imran Khan, following Chaudhry's arrest on January 25, called on Pakistan's judiciary to protect the fundamental rights of his party leaders. He made it clear that he would continue challenging the people behind his controversial ouster from power.

The arrest led to widespread condemnation from journalists, who called for his release. Many senior journalists, political analysts, and members of civil society expressed their concerns on social media about the detention of the former Information Minister. They urged the government to avoid escalating the political situation.

Meanwhile, Geo-politik reported that Pakistan is currently at the beginning of the worst economic crisis since the country's formation in 1947.

According to Geo-politik, Pakistan has taken fourteen loans from the IMF thus far, but ironically none of them has ever been completed. This, therefore, raises serious questions about the capacity and capability of the Pakistani state to get out of this dead-end.

Pakistan may face a disaster like never before unless China or Saudi Arabia bail out the country. The Pakistani rupee has plummeted to PKR 250 against the dollar, and the currency had to forego 12 per cent of its value. The country's government has raised the price of petrol and diesel by Pak Rs 35 per litre. (ANI)

