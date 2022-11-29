FIFA World Cup: Iran has no rule to sing national anthem during matches, says state broadcasting president

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Iran has no rule to sing the national anthem, state broadcasting head Peyman Jebelli said after players refused to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England.

"Iran has no problem with our football team players refusing to sing the national anthem during a FIFA match in Doha. We don't have certain rules in Iran. People show respect by standing only during the national anthem," the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) President, Jebelli told ANI.

In addition, the president of IRIB, who is in India on his official visit, accused the Western media of wasting their time and being much interested in doing anti-Iran stories.

"On the national anthem issues Western and mainstream media has much interest to do anti stories against Iran and to use against the Iranian people," he said.

Iran's football team refused to sing the national anthem of their country before the start of the match against England in the FIFA World Cup. This match between Iran and England (England vs Iran) was played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. When the national anthem of Iran was playing, its players stood silently. The fans of Iran present in the stadium were also seen hooting towards the national anthem of their country.

As Iran's national anthem played at Khalifa International Stadium, television cameras showed that the players were standing stoically, but not singing. Iran lost the match to England, 6-2.

There were many media reports which states that the national team of Iran shows support for the anti-government protests taking place after Mahsa Amini's death. Reacting to such media reports, Jebelli said, "All Iranians are free to express their opinions about different events in Iran or outside Iran but I don't think that Iranian players refusing to sing the national anthem was a sign of a protest."

Jebelli confessed that he liked football matches and wished the Iranian football team to win the upcoming match.

"I like a football match and I pray the team passes USA tonight and touches the next level in FIFA match inshallah," IRIB President told ANI. (ANI)