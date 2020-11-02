Fifth Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Ted Hui arrested

Hong Kong, November 2 (ANI): Hong Kong's Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui was arrested on Monday over the chaotic Legislative Council meeting in May that descended into shouting and scuffles for which seven people -opposition leaders and activists- had been previously detained.

South China Morning Post quoted the Democratic Party as saying that he was held when he reported to Western Police Station that morning for a separate matter.

He has been charged with two offences under the Legco (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance - contempt and interference with the legislature's officers.



On Sunday, seven Democratic lawmakers were arrested -- Wu Chi-wai, Helena Wong Pik-wan and Andrew Wan Siu-kin; Labour Party chairman Kwok Wing-kin; lawmaker Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung; and former lawmakers Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and Raymond Chan Chi-chuen.

The pro-democracy camp has condemned the arrest of lawmakers during the controversial House Committee session in May, saying they amount to political oppression, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1. (ANI)

