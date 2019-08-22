External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali headed the fifth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting on Wednesday (Picture credits: S. Jaishankar/Twitter)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali headed the fifth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting on Wednesday (Picture credits: S. Jaishankar/Twitter)

Fifth India-Nepal Joint Commission meet concludes, MoU signed on food safety

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:22 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 22 (ANI): The fifth round of Indo-Nepal Joint Commission meeting concluded here with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Food Safety and Standards.
"An MoU on Food Safety and Standards between the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) of Nepal and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was signed and exchanged in the presence of the two Ministers," Nepal's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali co-chaired the meeting, along with their respective delegations on Wednesday.
Upon his arrival here on Wednesday afternoon, Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed issues of mutual interests.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations with specifically focusing on the areas of connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources sectors, culture, and education.
"The Joint Commission expressed happiness over the momentum generated in the overall aspects of Nepal-India relations following the exchange of high-level visits in the past two years. Views were exchanged on the review of Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 and submission of a report of the Eminent Persons Group on Nepal-India Relations (EPG-NIR). Matters related to cooperation in international, regional and sub-regional fora were also discussed," the statement added.
The commission further expressed happiness at the completion of bilateral projects, such as Motihari- Amlekhgunj Petroleum Products Pipeline, four segments of Hulaki Roads, and post-earthquake reconstruction of private housing in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts.
They also expressed happiness over the progress made in Jayanagar-Janakpur and Jogbani-Biratnagar sections of cross-border railway projects and Integrated Check Post in Biratnagar.
In addition, the commission agreed to expedite the early completion of remaining projects, the ministry said.
India and Nepal expressed satisfaction over progress in three new areas which were agreed during Oli's visit to India in April 2018. The projects included Raxaul-Kathmandu Electrified Rail Line, Inland Waterways and New Partnership in Agriculture.
Further noting that inundation is a serious problem for people living in border areas of India and Nepal, the commission underlined the need for addressing such issues including the inadequate drainage provision that obstructs the natural flow of water in border areas.
The two also agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of socio-economic development, especially the tourism sector. On Nepal's request for additional air entry routes to Nepal, it was stated during the meeting that discussion which is underway between the civil aviation authorities of the two countries would yield positive results.
India who also has been aiding Nepal in the construction of the various infrastructures and reconstruction after the 2015's deadly earthquake has been extending help to the Himalayan Nation.
Also, India's ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over two cheques for Terai Roads Project and Post-earthquake Reconstruction Project to CEO of National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali and Secretary at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Regmi, respectively.
On Thursday, the second day of his visit to Nepal, Jaishankar is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to depart for New Delhi today afternoon. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:45 IST

Abdalla Hamdok takes charge as Sudan's new Prime Minister

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 22 (ANI): As the country embarked on a three-year transition to civilian rule earlier this month, Abdalla Hamdok took constitutional oath as prime minister on Wednesday (local time), state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:21 IST

Naidu urges Indian companies to consider Estonia as launchpad...

Tallinn [Estonia], Aug 22 (ANI): Batting to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and commerce, especially in the areas of IT, e-governance and cybersecurity, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged Indian companies to consider Estonia as a launchpad for European markets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 05:46 IST

US to hold maritime security dialogue with India today

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Officials from the US Department of Defence will hold a two-day inter-sessional dialogue with their Indian counterparts from Thursday to strengthen cooperation in maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the US Department of State.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 05:46 IST

Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 22 (ANI): Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas posts in Gaza in the wee hours of Thursday in response to an earlier rocket attack on southern Israel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:44 IST

UNSC to meet today for discussions over US cruise missile test

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): The UN Security Council is all set to meet on Thursday afternoon for open discussions over the recent medium-range cruise missile test conducted by the United States earlier this week, previously prohibited by the now-abandoned Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (IN

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:41 IST

Scores killed after Houthis fire ballistic missile at Saudi base

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 22 (ANI): Scores of people were killed after Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired a ballistic missile targeting a Saudi military operation room in the Kingdom's southwestern province of Jizan on late Wednesday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:36 IST

Court rules against Ryanair Pilot strike in Ireland, UK bid for...

London [UK], Aug 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Irish airline Ryanair on Wednesday (local time) announced it has won an injunction in a Dublin court against a 48-hour strike by its pilots in Ireland but lost the case in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 03:45 IST

Court extends 14-day physical remand of Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): An accountability court in Lahore has granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an extension of 14 days in the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and her cousin Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 03:20 IST

Trump administration decides to end limits on detention of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled new rules that would allow officials to indefinitely detain migrant families crossing the border illegally. This would replace the decades-old agreement that limited the time of authorities who could hold migrant child

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 02:20 IST

Merkel gives Brexit ultimatum to Johnson, urges to resolve...

Berlin [Germany], Aug 22 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel has challenged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to come up with a new plan for the Irish border backstop-"Brexit" in 30 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:51 IST

United global response required to tackle terror: VP Naidu

Tallinn [Estonia], Aug 21 (ANI): Underlining that terrorism is a major global challenge for India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who is in Estonia as part of his three-nation visit, on Wednesday stressed the need of a united global response to tackle the menace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:34 IST

'Phir milengey!' says outgoing French envoy to India

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Outgoing French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler on Wednesday hosted a tight-knit farewell reception wherein he outlined that India and France have accomplished good work together.

Read More
iocl