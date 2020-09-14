Fight between husband of PTI MPA and Sessions Court Judge breaks out in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 (ANI): A fight between Member of the Provincial Assembly Abida Raja's husband and a Sessions Judge broke out in the Red zone of Islamabad on Sunday.



Judge Tariq Jahangir had allegedly opened fire on the other party and the police have arrested both the accused, who have now been transferred to the secretariat police station, as reported by Dunya News.

As per the CCTV footage obtained by Dunya News, a scuffle and firing incident broke out in front of a petrol pump in front of the Foreign Office in Red Zone, Islamabad where a man on a Land Cruiser attacked, slapped, and punched the other man stationed at the petrol pump to fill his car.

The victim from inside the vehicle opened fire. The police have taken both into custody. As per sources, one of the detained accused is the husband of the female MPA of the ruling party PTI, while the other is a law ministry official. (ANI)

