Fiji's Dy PM Biman Prasad reaches New Delhi for his first official visit to India

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad on Wednesday reached New Delhi for his first official trip to India.

"A warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister @bimanprasad of Fiji on his first official visit to India," tweeted the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

Prasad is on a five-day visit to India and is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today, reported fiji village.

He is also expected to meet the Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier, he met Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Bengaluru.



Prasad congratulated Puri for successfully hosting the first-ever India Energy Week with a focus on decarbonization and transition to a clean energy economy.

Discussions focused on how India can support Fiji in its energy transition with the transfer of technology to improve energy efficiency, develop more renewable energy sources and build climate-smart infrastructure.

Puri also assured India's support towards the housing sector with a focus on smart low-cost construction technology and the potential involvement of the Indian private sector in any future Housing Public Private Partnership Projects in Fiji.

Prasad also participated in a high-level Ministerial Session on "Strategies for a sustainable and decarbonized future."

During the discussions, he highlighted the urgent need for global action on decarbonization if the world is to genuinely fight issues like climate change which is having devastating impacts on the lives and livelihoods of people in small developing island counties like Fiji.

He also called upon the developed world to support affordable technology transfer in assisting countries with smooth and economically feasible energy transition. (ANI)

