Fire at oil depot in Moscow region

Moscow [Russia], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A fire has erupted at an oil depot in the Moscow region, about 62 miles west of the Russian capital, local emergency authorities told Sputnik.

"Open fire was eliminated at 0:13 [21:13 GMT on Saturday]," a spokesperson of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.



Earlier, emergency authorities said that the fire at the oil depot in Ruzsky District had been contained.

The fire was completely eliminated at 02:00 local time on Sunday (23:00 GMT on Saturday).

A total of 22 units of equipment and 76 people were involved in extinguishing the blaze, which occurred after a diesel fuel tank caught on fire, emergency authorities said. (ANI/Sputnik )

