Fire in Hong Kong typhoon shelter destroys 30 boats

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): A fire erupted in a typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, destroying over 30 boats and causing at least 10 of them to sink.

The fire broke out in Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in the early hours of Sunday.

A total of thirty-five people were rescued and one person was hospitalised as he was feeling unwell, CGTN reported citing the Hong Kong fire service department.



The fire department deployed 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and mobilized four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze, authorities said.

The fire was brought under control by around 8 am and doused 30 minutes later.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

