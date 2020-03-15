First coronavirus case in Islamabad, tally soars to 31 in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 14 (ANI): Islamabad has reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus out of the three new cases confirmed in Pakistan on Saturday, pushing the country's tally of cases of the infection to 31.

A woman, who had arrived in the Pakistani capital from the United States, has been found positive at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, two new cases of coronavirus were found positive in Sindh, bringing the provincial tally to 17. One patient recently returned from Saudi Arabia while the other patient's father has a travel history of the United Kingdom and transmitted the virus to his young child.

The first patient, a 38-year-old man from Karachi, had arrived from Saudi Arabia a few days ago and was tested positive today.

Two individuals tested positive for the virus earlier have recovered while 15 are currently being treated at different health facilities.

As part of precautionary measures, the Sindh government has closed all educational institutions till May 30.

WHO has already declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

The disease originated in Wuhan city of China in December last year. It has so far claimed over 5,000 lives globally while hitting more than 130 countries around the world. (ANI)

