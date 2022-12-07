First G20 Sherpa Meeting concludes in Udaipur under India's Presidency

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): On their last leg of the G20 meeting in Udaipur, delegates visited the historic Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur temple today after three days of substantive discussions on ambitious agenda where the meeting saw full and active participation by G20 Members, 9 guest countries and 14 international organizations.

The delegates were excited to visit the Kumbhalgarh fort, a UNESCO world heritage site, nestled on the gorgeous Aravalli hills, built in the 15th century AD by Rana Kumbha. It is encompassed by a gigantic wall reaching over 36 kilometres. Over 200 kites were seen flying over the fort while the delegates toured the fort's historical ruins, terraces, and temples.

After that, the delegates visited the 15th-century architectural marvel - the Ranakpur temple - located on the banks of the River Magai. With intricate designs and architectural finesse, the temple complex encompasses the Parshavanath Temple, Chaumukha Temple, Surya Temple and the Amba Mata Temple.

With over 1,400 pillars and intricately carved details, this significant Jain temple is a testament to India's rich diversity and history of oneness with nature. The delegates received a glimpse into Rajasthan's vibrant history and unbroken traditions continuing for millennia during the tour.



During their visit, the delegates also witnessed a unique cultural experience of many flavours of Rajasthan. Also, they took a tour of the renowned Crafts village, Shilpgram, where they were captivated by the diversity of Rajasthani arts and crafts which were showcased. The delegations were also treated to a luminous and colourful musical treat at the historic Manek Chowk, Udaipur, in the evening.



The first Sherpa meeting has set the tone for forthcoming meetings in 32 different G20 workstreams, including the Sherpa Track, Finance Track and Engagement Groups. The substantive discussions on prevailing global challenges, and the warm hospitality with the motto 'Atithi Devo Bhava', resonated throughout the G20 Sherpas meeting and we're highly appreciated by all delegates.

Rounding up the fruitful deliberations of the past three days, India's G20 Sherpa highlighted focal areas of discussion and stressed the need to reinforce the collective action of the G20 nations. The overarching theme of India's Presidency -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth. One Family. One Future - resonated throughout the proceedings.

The first G20 Sherpa meeting began on December 4 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. (ANI)

