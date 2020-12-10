First Pak opposition lawmaker submits resignation on PDM call

Lahore [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): A lawmaker from Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) on Tuesday sent his resignation to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) asked opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads to use them at an appropriate time.

Daily Pakistan reported that Ali Haider Gilani, who was elected MPA from Punjab's PP-211 constituency, wrote in his resignation letter: "Today, to further the democratic struggle in Pakistan, I hereby tender my resignation to you, to be used at your will".

The son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani said that he was submitting his resignation as a token of his unconditional loyalty to the party.



The resignation was made after PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked all opposition parliamentarians to send their resignations to their party heads by December 31

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif reportedly convinced PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to resign from the parliament at an 'appropriate time', reported Daily Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Hamid Hameed resigned from the lower house of the country's Parliament in a bid to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the opposition for the spread of coronavirus saying they are holding rallies.

Blaming opposition parties, Khan said: "They are spreading the coronavirus by holding rallies". (ANI)

