Five Ahmadiyyas booked for hurting religious sentiments in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Five people belonging to Pakistan's discriminated Ahmadiyya community have been booked for hurting religious sentiments on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the Ahmadis allegedly committed unconstitutional acts by sacrificing animals in a house as the country's top court in a recent decision has permitted Ahmadis to perform their rituals in a walled place.

Thikriwala police in Faisalabad have registered a case against five Ahmadis on complaints.

Quoting Faisalabad city police officer's spokesperson Syed Muneeb Ahsan, Dawn newspaper reported that a number of people gathered outside the houses of the minority community.

He said the police registered a case and arrested three of the five men to quell protests.

He said the home department had issued a warning in which Ahmadis were directed not to take part in sacrificing animals on Eid, Dawn reported.



A member of the community said the complainants in the two FIRs registered in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura claimed that they saw the sacrifice of animals from roofs, which was a breach of privacy. He said the Supreme Court, in a recent decision, permitted Ahmadis to perform their rituals in a walled place.

At a time when the world was celebrating Eid-Al-Adha, Pakistan's discriminated Ahmadiyya community was being subjected to grave horror as the police forces to whom they could turn for protection, themselves desecrated 53 graves in Gujranwala in the Majha region in Punjab, Pakistan.

The police targeted two graves and what is abhorring is that this was not an isolated incident where their sentiments were hurt. This was the fourth such case this year, the community leaders alleged, according to a report in The Friday Times.

Notably, the Ahmadiyyas were declared non-Muslims by law in 1974 in Pakistan.

Moreover, a recent incident of the arrest of three members of the Ahmadiyya community for sacrificing animals on Eid-al-Adha in Pakistan once again highlighted the atrocities being committed against the minorities and the country's deep-rooted disdain for them.

The FIR stated that complainants were present in a mosque after Eid-al-Adha prayers when they came to know through verified sources that residents of the Ahmadi community were sacrificing animals inside their homes.

"The complainants then reached the area and climbed the roofs of nearby houses, to find that the members of the Ahmadiyya community were sacrificing a goat at one place while the other members were cutting the meat of another animal at a different place," the report said. (ANI)

