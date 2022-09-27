Five day workshop aiming to implement recommendations of education policy on ground level held in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): In order to make all adults in India literate by 2030, a campaign to implement the "New India Literacy Program" was launched in Srinagar by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Along with Hamidi Kashmiri Memorial College in the Valley, NCERT has started a five-day (September 26-30) workshop during which the campaign was inaugurated.

The workshop aims to implement the recommendations of the New Education Policy 2020 on the ground level to make all adults in the country literate by 2030 under the 'New India Literacy Programme'.

According to Program Coordinator, Chaman Ara Khan, the draft prepared under such workshops in other states is to be translated into the four languages of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri, Urdu, Hindi and Dogri.

The initial session was presided over by Altaf Anjum, head of the Urdu department of Distance Education System of Kashmir University, as per reports.



In the initial session, Program Coordinator Chaman Arah Khan explained the aims and objectives of the workshop, after which arrangements were made to implement it at the ground level.

In the proceedings of the second session, groups of four languages, Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri, were formed and assigned the task of preparing the curriculum module.

According to Shah Faisal, Assistant Professor of GDC Eidgah and Coordinator of the program from Srinagar, eminent personalities have been invited to this workshop and will ensure the objective of this workshop.

On this occasion, Altaf Anjum and Chaman Araya Khan were felicitated by Hamidi Kashmiri Degree College and awarded trophies.

During the workshop, there were many well-known writers from Jammu province and other districts, including the staff of NCERT who came from abroad, including Shabbir Hussain, Professor Shabnam, Nazim Nazir, Ashraf Adil, Shahzad Salim, Irfana, Izharul Haque, Sabiha Zahra, Amarjit, Sohail Salem etc. were present. In the end, assistant professor of GDC Eidgah, Sabiha Zahra, thanked all the dignitaries, while Zubair Qureshi performed the duties of Nizamat. (ANI)

