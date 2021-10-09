Five injured in Houthi attack at Saudi Arabia's Jazan aiport

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 9 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition has announced five minor injuries in a Houthi attack that targeted Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, a southwestern port city bordering Yemen, according to reports.

Citing Saudi Press Agency, Xinhua reported that a spokesperson of the coalition Brigadier-General Turki Al-Malki said that the attack was through a projectile that fell on the airport.

The five injuries were among civilian travellers and airport staff, said the spokesperson, noting that the airport is used by thousands of civilian nationals and multinational expat travellers.



According to Xinhua, the Houthi militia targets various Saudi cities with missiles and drones, especially the border areas. Most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets.

Saudi Arabia has been leading the Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthis forced him into exile. (ANI)



