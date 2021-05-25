Five killed in boat accident in northeast China

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Five people have been confirmed dead and four others remain missing after a fishing boat capsized and sank in a river in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Saturday, local authorities said Tuesday.



Sudden strong winds and high waves sunk the boat at about 9 a.m. Saturday in the section of the Nenjiang River in Fuyu County of Qiqihar City as 11 people aboard the vessel were crossing the river.

The wrecked boat has been salvaged from the waters and one missing crew member was found with no signs of life, raising the death toll to five, according to the Heilongjiang provincial work safety commission.

Two people have been rescued and are in stable condition. The search for the four missing individuals is ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

