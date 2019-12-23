Five killed in Syria car bomb blast

Raqqa, [Syria], Dec 23 (Sputnik/ANI): At least five civilians were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in a car bomb blast in Syria's northern province of Raqqa on Monday, local media reported.

The explosion took place in Raqqa's town of Suluk, killing five civilians, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

According to Syria's Sham FM radio station, around 20 people were injured as the result of the incident.

Syrian state television reported that another bomb blast occurred not so far from the northeastern city of Ras al-Ain. No casualties have been yet reported. (Sputnik/ANI)

