Five labourers die of asphyxiation in Pakistan's Lahore in a week

Lahore [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Five labourers died in separate incidents of asphyxiation in the Lahore province of Pakistan last week.

The victims went to sleep at night after lighting fire to keep themselves warm but did not wake up in the morning due to deprivation of oxygen.

Notably, Rescue 1122 statistics showed that at least 4,000 cases of fire were reported in Lahore only last year.

The data showed that the number of people dying of suffocation was higher than the number of people dying of burn injuries.

At least four people, including three workers, died in two separate incidents on Tuesday, reported The Express Tribune.



The use of heaters at night in small rooms reduces the oxygen level in the air causing tragedies.

Government is also equally responsible for such tragedies as safety lessons and awareness campaigns are missing.

The first occurrence was reported in Sattokatla, where three construction workers went to sleep in an under-construction house in NFC society in Kahna after putting on a heater late at night.

In the other incident, which was reported in Gulgasht Town, a petrol pump manager identified as Naeem went to sleep after lighting wooden sticks.

Reportedly, he was asleep while the fire flared up and his quilt caught fire. As a result, Naeem sustained burn injuries.

In another similar incident, the fifth death was reported in Lytton Road on Friday. The victim Waqas went to sleep at night but did not turn off the heater, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

