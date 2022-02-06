Five Pakistani soldiers killed in crossfire from Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Sunday citing the military's media affairs wing.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan, across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district," Dawn newspaper quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

"As per intelligence reports, due to fire of [our] own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties," the statement said.



The ISPR statement said Pakistan strongly condemns the "use of Afghan soil by terrorists" and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan in future, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Pakistan is witnessing a tide of violence in recent months.

In recent months, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the southwestern region of the country, with recent attacks on security posts in Pakistan that resulted in the death of seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 separatists.

On Thursday, Pakistan's Interior Ministry issued a threat alert in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the Panjgur and Naushki districts of Balochistan. This is the second threat alert issued in less than two weeks. (ANI)

