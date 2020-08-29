Five people killed as hotel collapses in China's Shanxi province: Reports

Beijing [China], Aug 29 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five people have been killed and one more was wounded, as a hotel collapsed in China's northern Shanxi province, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday, adding that over 700 people are participating in search and rescue operations.

The two-story building located in the province's Linfen urban district collapsed at about 9:40 am (local time) on Saturday. Reasons behind the incident are being investigated.

According to the preliminary data, 33 out of 37 people trapped under the rubble were got out, according to the media.

Those involved in the search and rescue operations include members of the Chinese People's Armed Police paramilitary force, firefighters, policemen and local residents. (ANI/Sputnik)

