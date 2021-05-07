Flash floods in Afghanistan claim 50 lives

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): As many as 50 people were killed in Afghanistan due to flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in several provinces, reported Afghanistan Times on Wednesday.

"Following the heavy rainfall, waves of muddy water engulfed 17 provinces, which killed 50 people," said Tamim Azimi, spokesman for State Ministry for National Disaster Management (SMNDM).

As per the spokesman, 15 people are missing and six others received injuries, reported Afghanistan Times.

As heavy rains damaged or destroyed people's properties, he said that over 2,450 cattle died following floods and some 460 families were displaced due to floods and heavy rain falls.

"The disaster management committees have started operations to help and provide aid to suffering families. Food and non-food aids distributed to the suffering families and it will be continued."

Each family was granted 50,000 afs (Afghanistan currency) and every wounded person provided 25,000 afs in the provinces, he underlined.

Herat province was at the top affected provinces with 22 people being killed in the province. Herat is followed by the neighbouring province of Ghor which was the most affected area, reported Afghanistan Times.

Badakhshan, Maidan Wardak, Bamyan, Baghlan, Samangan, Daykundi, Khost, Farah, Panjshir, Sar-e-Pul, Badghis, Uruzgan and Takhar were other provinces that suffered during floods. (ANI)