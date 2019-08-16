Flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performs at Indian Mission in Nepal to celebrate I-Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a mesmerising performance of legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia to commemorate India's 73rd Independence Day.

The event, which was held at the Army Auditorium in Kathmandu on Thursday night, drew hundreds of spectators including various political figures.

The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of India and BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation.

"Embassy of India and BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation presented a live concert featuring legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia today at Army Auditorium, Kathmandu on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of India," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu tweeted.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali were present as Guests of Honour.

"Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Health & Population Mr. Upendra Yadav and Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Nepal Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali grace the programme as guests of honour," the Mission added.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of Independence Day.

A function was also organised at the Indian Embassy that started with the hoisting of the tricolour. The speech of President Ram Nath Kovind to the nation on Wednesday evening was read out by Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri.

Every year, Nepal has been receiving gifts from India on 15 August. Similarly, this year various institutions from the southern plains of Nepal to the mountainous district of Mustang received ambulances and school buses. Educational institutions and libraries also received books from the embassy. (ANI)

