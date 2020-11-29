Flight departs from Bahrain to Chennai under VBM

Manama [Bahrain], November 29 (ANI): Under the Vande Bharat mission, an Air India flight from Bahrain to Chennai departed from Bahrain International Airport on Sunday, informed the Indian Embassy in Bahrain.

The Embassy informed in a tweet that the flight carries 142 passengers including four infants, under the air bubble arrangement between India and Bahrain.

"#VandeBharatMission Air India Flight AI 1986 from Bahrain to Chennai departed today from Bahrain International Airport with 142 passengers including 4 infants onboard. Wishing safe journey to all the passengers. #AirBubbleIndiaBahrain," tweeted India in Bahrain.



The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eighth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission was initiated earlier this month.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. (ANI)

