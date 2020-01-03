Flight operations at Nepal's international airport halted due to weather condition, power outage

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 3 (ANI): Flight operations were halted at Nepal's sole International airport in capital Kathmandu on Friday due to adverse weather condition and power outage, an airport official said.

The visibility at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu slumped to 1200 metres on Friday afternoon due to the dense fog, airport official Devendra KC told ANI.

Several flights to and fro other domestic airports in the Himalayan country were also disrupted due to poor visibility since Friday morning. (ANI)

