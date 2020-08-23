Flipkart opens avenues for Nepali sellers as well as consumers: Sastodeal CEO Amun Thapa

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 23 (ANI): The strategic partnership between Sastodeal, a leading e-commerce company in Nepal with E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Myntra of India has further strengthened friendship between the two nations, said founder and CEO of Sastodeal, Amun Thapa.

After signing the deal last week, Amun Thapa said the opportunity would be beneficial for consumers in both India and Nepal.

"Sastodeal's strategic partnership with Flipkart is a big step towards strengthening the Nepal-India relationship. We hope millions of Nepalese consumers and millions of Indian vendors benefit from this partnership," Thapa said.

Under the partnership, which opens up cross-border e-trade opportunities for local Indian MSMEs, Sastodeal will host over 5,000 product verticals from Flipkart marketplace sellers operating across the categories of babycare and kids, audio devices, men's clothing, women's ethnic wear, and sports and fitness among others.

"With our relationship with the e-commerce giant in India, it will be a natural next step to enable the Indian market for local Nepali vendors and billions of Indian consumers. Our focus, for now, is to make those products available to Nepali consumers that are not easily available in Nepal. Although we have started with just 5000 products, we look to gradually increase product offerings with Flipkart and Myntra and also to shorten the delivery time and narrow the price differences. Capable teams on both sides are working hard to make this happen," Thapa said.

"We are ensuring that customers get access to these products readily and hoping that together this partnership can modernize the consumer landscape in Nepal significantly especially in the current times," Amun added.

Flipkart currently has two lakh sellers across India with more than half of them coming from smaller cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Surat, Kanpur, Agra, Coimbatore and Ahmedabad.

Started in 2011, Sastodeal is one of the leading eCommerce companies in Nepal which claims to have millions of customers and thousands of vendors/ partners inside the nation. (ANI)

