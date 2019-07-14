Flood toll mounts to 60 in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 (ANI): The toll in floods triggered by the incessant downpour in Nepal has mounted to 60, police said on Sunday.

About 28 districts across the Himalayan nation has left 38 people injured and 26 others are missing because of the torrential rainfall earlier this week that has triggered landslides and flooding.

A total of 1,444 people have been rescued from various parts of the country so far, the police said.

As many as 33,000 people in the Southern Plains have been affected due to the calamity in the last three days, according to figures of the Home Ministry.

The monsoon in Nepal, which had been in full swing since Friday, showed signs of normalcy in hilly regions on Sunday as the monsoon trough is presently based in the Terai territory and will be moving back towards the south on Monday (July 15).

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division's latest updates, Simara saw 70 mm rainfall while Nepalgunj witnessed 64 mm downpour in the last 24 hours.

Other places like Pokhara received 37 mm rain, followed by Dang at 20 mm, Dipayal at 19 mm, Biratnagar at 12 mm and Jumla at 2 mm during the same period.

In the last 24 hours, the Kathmandu Valley received one mm rainfall. (ANI)

