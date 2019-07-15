Flood in Nepal (File photo)
Flood in Nepal (File photo)

Flood toll mounts to 65 in Nepal

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:14 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 15 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by the incessant downpour in Nepal has mounted to 65, with 30 people still missing, police said on Monday.
Torrential downpour since Thursday has affected 28 districts across the Himalayan nation. A total of 38 people are injured and 30 others are missing.
Nepal Police and Army personnel have rescued 1146 people so far from 22 flood-hit districts of the country so far.
As many as 33,000 people in the Southern Plains have been affected due to the calamity in the last three days, according to figures of the Home Ministry.
The monsoon in Nepal, which had been in full swing since Friday, showed signs of normalcy in hilly regions on Sunday as the monsoon trough is presently based in the Terai territory and will be moving back towards the south on Monday (July 15).
Provinces 1, 2 and 3 are the worst hit, with Lalitpur, Bhojpur and Rautahat witnessing the highest death toll.
All provincial governments have further decided to provide relief for flood and landslide victims. They will also provide free medical treatment to the 38 people who have been injured so far, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:16 IST

Ebola case confirmed in Congolese city of Goma

Kinshasa [DR Congo], July 15 (ANI): A case of Ebola was confirmed in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, home to more than a million people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:12 IST

China's GDP growth slips to 6.2 %, 3-decade low in Q2 amid trade...

Beijing [China], July 15 (ANI): China, the world's second-largest economy, on Monday said its economic growth fell to its slowest pace in nearly three decades in the second quarter amid a resurgence of trade tensions with the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:17 IST

Gilgit-Baltistan in open letter says Pakistan only an 'assumed...

Gilgit-Baltistan, July 15 (ANI): Gilgit Baltistan in an open letter has stressed that the territory, which has been administered by Pakistan, is a "compelling part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir" and Pakistan's status is only that of an "assumed supervisor" that has no right to change its borders.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:08 IST

Trump escalates 'racist' verbal spat with Democrats

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday ratcheted up his verbal spat with liberal Democratic Congresswomen and stated that the "many terrible things they say about the US must not be allowed to go unchallenged."

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:20 IST

European powers concerned about risk of JCPoA collapse

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): France, Germany and the UK on Sunday released a statement outlining their "extreme concern" regarding the risk of collapse of the Iran nuclear deal which, they say, may be triggered by the United States reinstating sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation and Iran's decisi

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:38 IST

'Flying soldier' enthrals crowd at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): 'Flying soldier' and French inventor Frank Zapata enthraled the crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations at the Champs Elysees Avenue here on Sunday, by flying his turbine engine-powered hoverboard while holding a gun to demonstrate the future of French military.<

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:37 IST

5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes W Australia

Perth [Australia], July 15 : An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Western Australia on Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:23 IST

Disqualification of independent candidates in local elections...

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The disqualification of independent candidates from contesting in the upcoming local elections prompted a thousand protesters to take to the streets of Moscow on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 03:49 IST

Ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights extended by American Airlines

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): The American Airlines on Sunday announced an extension on its ban on Boeing 737 MAX flights until November.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:54 IST

Police, Yellow Vest protesters clash after Bastille Day...

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): Right after the parade marking Bastille Day festivities was held, Yellow Vest protesters took to Champs Elysees in Paris on Sunday, setting fire to dustbins and removing barricades put in place for the military march.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 01:25 IST

Trump slammed for 'racist' jibes at Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 15 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump was criticised for his "racist" jibes against progressive Democratic congresswomen on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:54 IST

Parachutists among nine killed in plane crash near Sweden's Umea

Umea [Seden], July 15 (ANI): A plane carrying nine people, including parachutists, crashed into a river near Umea here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl