Flooding at coal mine in China leaves 3 dead, 15 missing

Beijing [China], Dec 14 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 15 others remain missing after water gushed into a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Saturday, local media reported.

The flooding at the mine, located near the Chinese city of Yibin, occurred at around 3 pm (local time), Sputnik reported, citing a report by China's CCTV news channel.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

